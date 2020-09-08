Dry summer weather to continue this week before rain chances increase

Abnormally dry soil conditions have developed across north central Indiana this summer, and the area was soaked with 2-5 inches of rain Monday while areas south of I-70 stayed dry.

For Indianapolis, this has been a dry month with only .02″ of rain so far. Going back to August 1, our six-week rainfall deficit is almost 2 inches below average, and our dry trend will continue for the next three days.

We’ll have sunny skies with high temperatures near 90 degrees on Wednesday. Cooler, drier air will move in for Thursday and Friday. Humidity and temperatures will be lower, and we”ll have highs near 80 degrees.

Expect a return to warmer, more humid air this weekend with a chance for rain and storms late Saturday through early Sunday.

The forecast for this month is for near normal precipitation.

Two tropical storms have formed over the Atlantic.