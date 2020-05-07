Our cool, wet weather will continue through Mother’s Day weekend

May temperatures have been about three degrees below average so far and our cool weather will continue through the weekend. A strong cold front will move across the state and bring much colder air. Highs will be in the 50s Friday and a record low temperature is possible Saturday morning.

We’ve already had almost an inch of rain this month and more is on the way. Our next chance for rain will come Friday morning and last through the early part of the day. late Thursday night through Friday. Expect less than a quarter inch of rain and we may see a few wet snow flakes mix in at times. We’ll have a dry Saturday and another chance for rain late Sunday through Monday.

Rain is likely Friday morning.

Rain will taper off Friday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70.

A Freeze Watch is in effect late Friday night through Saturday morning.

A record low is possible Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday night through Monday.