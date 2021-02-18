Our cold wave stretches to 13 consecutive days below freezing

The 30-day out look for central Indiana predicted above average precipitation and below average temperatures an so far the forecast has verified. The streak of consecutive days below freezing has now stretched to 13 for Indianapolis, and relief from the cold wave is not coming soon enough. Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing for at least the next two days.

1-2″ of snow fell across the state Thursday pushing our February snow total above eleven inches. Our seasonal snow is now above average and we have already had more snow this season, than we had last year. Cold air associated with our last weather system will keep temperatures in the teens and 20s Friday.

We’ll have a dry Friday and Saturday before a rain/snow mix develops Sunday. Our wintry mix will change to snow Sunday night and linger through early Monday. Some accumulation of snow is expected by Monday morning.

A cold, wet month was forecast for February.

So far this has been a cold, wet month.

We have now had six, one-inch snows for the season.

We have had almost 12 inches of snow this month.

Expect single-digit lows overnight.

Our streak of days below below freezing has now stretched to thirteen days.

Highs will be in the teens and 20s tomorrow.