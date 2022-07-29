INDIANAPOLIS – Severe storms developed along a front across central Indiana on the evening of July 29. 2 tornadoes, gusty and damaging winds, and heavy rain occurred during these storms. There was also flash flooding in parts of Shelby and Bartholomew County.

One tornado touched down southeast of Shelbyville and the other touched down 2 miles south of Waldron.

Tornado path SE of Shelbyville

Tornado path 2 miles south of Waldron

July 29 Almanac

Record high temperature: 100° (1941)

Record low temperature: 51° (1881)

Record precipitation: 0.80″ (1903)

Severe storms on this date have happened in the past. On this date in 1987, severe storms brought hail and damaging winds to areas near Anderson and Muncie.