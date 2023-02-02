INDIANAPOLIS – On the morning of February 2, 2022, a strong winter storm moved through central Indiana and began dropping rain and snow. This storm began as rain, transitioned to a mix, and eventually became all snow. Over a 48-hour timeframe, over a foot of snow fell in northern Indiana with roughly 10″ of snow in Indianapolis.

Pictures from the February 2-4, 2022 Snowstorm

  • Potato the Dog!
  • Pup in Nashville Credit: Tami Stock
  • War Memorial – Downtown
  • Indy Public Library – Downtown
  • Monon Trail over White River
  • Max in Heritage Lake Credit: Sarah Calhoon
  • Credit: Tania Flood
  • Mishawaka Credit: Amber Jimenez
  • Beagle wanting to come inside – Noblesville
  • Tipton Credit: Donetta Adams
  • Mooresville Credit: Tennille Culp
  • Monon Trail over White River
  • Greenwood Credit: Mary Wickizer
  • Beagle running in the snow – Noblesville
  • Noblesville
  • American Legion – Downtown
  • Pennsylvania St. – Downtown
  • Greenwood Credit: Rachel Kennedy
  • Elwood Credit: Rachael Cowman
  • Shelbyville Credit: Sarah Chapin
  • North St. – Downtown
  • Fort Wayne Ave. – Downtown
  • Mooresville Credit: Tiffany Wargo
  • Putnam Co.
  • Thorntown
  • Plow going by in Noblesville
  • Snow in Indy
  • Alia Blackburn braving the elements!
  • North side of Indianapolis
  • Baby doing a snow angel
  • Rossville Credit: Toni Mahn
  • Southport Credit: Kathy O’Connor
  • Pup in Plainfield Credit: Ingred Schepinski Frieders
  • Credit: Shawn Barks
  • Credit: Christina McFarland
  • Credit: Christina McFarland
  • Sausage in Bloomington Credit: Nikota Brault

February 2 Almanac

  • Record high temperature: 63° (2020)
  • Record low temperature: -19° (1951)
  • Record rainfall: 1.24″ (1893)
  • Record snowfall: 4.0″ (1893)

It was also on this date back in 1996, bitterly cold temperatures continued from the 2nd to the 5th with low temperatures between -15° to 0° each day.

