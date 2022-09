INDIANAPOLIS — With a cooler, dry, fall-like airmass across the state, no new records are expected today. Last year, we broke our daily rainfall record. The record now sits at 2.07″ of rainfall.

Record high temperature: 93° (2017)

Record low temperature: 37° (1999)

Record rainfall: 2.07″ (2021)

On this date back in 1908, measurable rain finally fell in Indianapolis. This would end the 39 consecutive days of dry weather. That is a city record for the longest dry stretch.