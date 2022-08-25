INDIANAPOLIS – We don’t usually go this long with so few named storm in the Atlantic basin. This has been one of the longest stretches in 30 years seeing such little activity for this area.

Lack of named storms in Atlantic basin’s 2022 season

There have only been three named storms in the Atlantic basin so far in the 2022 hurricane season. None of the three of these reached hurricane status–at least, while in the Atlantic–by achieving high enough winds.

The season is starting to resemble the slow start to the Atlantic hurricane seasons of 1991, 1992, 1994, and 2014.

1) Alex Alex started in the Gulf of Mexico, running through southern Florida, and veered off the east coast at the end of May.

2) Bonnie Bonnie remained far south in the Atlantic, never making landfall in the United States in late June. Bonnie did go on to become a hurricane while in the eastern Pacific basin.

3) Colin Colin briefly impacted the east coast at the end of June. This was the last named storm in the Atlantic basin this year.

Still time for tropical activity to ramp up

Hurricane season for the Atlantic basin starts on June 1st, but we’re only just over half way there. The season continues on through the end of November. Normally, we could expect 14 named storms from an average season. Seven hurricanes would be on par for normal activity. We still have not reached the peak of hurricane season, when September is the most active month of the year.

NOAA predicts an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, despite the slow start

With hurricane season still well underway, there is a chance that we could see activity in the tropics increase to the point of an above-average season. Normally, we could expect 14 named storms from an average. NOAA is predicting an above-normal season with 60% probability that we see 14-20 named storms before December. As of the beginning of August, there is only a 10% chance that we see this quiet trend continue.

The most tropical rainfall Indiana has seen from a tropical system

In 2008, Hurricane Ike brought 9.30″ of rainfall to Indiana.