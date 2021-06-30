One more wet day for central Indiana; mild dry through the 4th of July

June has been a wet month across the Hoosier state. Indianapolis had receive more than two inches of rain this week and almost eight inches of rain this month. We’ll have one more wet day tomorrow to start the month of July. A quarter to a half inch of rain is likely through Thursday evening.

A cold front will move across the state Thursday night and bring an end to the warm, wet weather pattern that has plagued the state this week. After the front passes, cooler, drier air will flow into the state, and temperatures and humidity will be much lower. After a warm, humid start, our work week will end more comfortably with lower humidity and temperatures in the 70s.

This dry, more pleasant weather pattern will hold for the 4th of July weekend with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees through Monday.

June has bee a very wet month.

June temperatures have been mild.

We saw a 40 degree temperature swing this month.

Highs will be near 80 degrees this weekend.