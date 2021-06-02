One more wet day for central Indiana before a nice warm up

An area of low pressure moving through the Tennessee Valley soaked most of central Indiana with a half inch of rain Wednesday. In Monroe county, the monthly rainfall deficit for May was almost three inches and Bloomington was fortunate enough to receive an inch and a half of rain.

An additional tenth of an inch of rain is expected as scattered showers continue Thursday. The rain ends Thursday night, and sunshine will return Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s, and the dry, warm weather will stay through the weekend before more rain moves in early next week.

June Climatology

We gain seven minutes of daylight during June, and the average high goes from 78 to 86 degrees. The 30-day outlook for June is calling for above average temperatures and near average precipitation. So far this year, Indianapolis has been with a precipitation deficit now approaching three inches. So any extra rainfall would be welcome.

Summer officially begins on June 20th and 11:32 p.m.

Wednesday was a soggy day.

A few showers are likely through Thursday.

A warming trend begins Thursday.

The average high temperature rises by eight degrees during June.

The warmest temperature in Indianapolis history was recorded in 2012.

Summer begins in less than three weeks.