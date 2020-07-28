One more sunny, dry day before a daily chance for rain moves in

A cold front brought gusty winds and heavy rain Monday afternoon. Cooler, drier air behind the front moved in Tuesday and brought a break from the intense heat and humidity. We can expect more of the same on Wednesday.

We’ll find it warmer and more humid later this week. A stationary front will stall just south of the state and we’ll have a daily chance for thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday. 1-2″ of rain is likely through the weekend. Most of the state is reporting abnormally dry soil conditions and the rain is needed.

Indianapolis has received almost four inches of rain this month.

Most of the state has a July rainfall deficit.

Abnormally dry conditions exist across most of the state with isolated areas of moderate drought.

