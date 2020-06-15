One more sunny day with comfortable humidity before some late-week heat

The final week of Spring began with mild temperatures and low humidity. We’ll have one more comfortable day on Tuesday before the heat begins to build. We’ll stay with sunny skies hand highs in the 80s through Wednesday. We’ll find it warmer and more humidity Thursday through Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

After a wet start to June we haven’t had measurable rainfall in the past 11 days and we are in for an extended stretch of dry weather this week. Our next chance for scattered thunderstorms will not come until Sunday.

So far this month temperatures have been above average.

We haven’t had rain in almost two weeks.

Highs will be warmer for the rest of the week.

Be sure to double check the back seat this week.