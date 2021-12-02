One more mild day for central Indiana

After a cool start to the week we saw a warm up on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees. We’ll stay sunny and mild Friday before a cold front moves across the state. As colder air moves in behind the front temperatures will fall late in the day.

Wet weekends have been common this year. We have only had 19 completely dry weekends this year. Expect cooler weather with highs in the 40s for the Big Ten Championship Weekend with dry weather on Saturday and a chance for rain Sunday. We’ll have dry weather to start next week before a chance for rain and snow showers arrives Tuesday.

December is here and the average high temperature falls eight degrees this month. The countdown to Winter on and the new season starts in 19 days.