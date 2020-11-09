1 more mild day for central Indiana; Tropical Storm Eta moves toward Florida

Central Indiana continues to enjoy unseasonably mild weather. The average high this time of year is 56 degrees and for Sunday and Monday Indianapolis set record highs in the 70s. We’ll see one more mild day with near record highs on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, a cold front will bring clouds and scattered showers. Strong storms and winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will be likely Tuesday evening. Scattered showers will continue through Wednesday morning and up to a quarter inch of rain is likely. Behind the cold front temperatures will fall Wednesday afternoon and our weather will return to where it should be this time of year with highs in the 50s for the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Eta became the 12th tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. this year as it moved across the southern tip of Florida this weekend. Now in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm will move over warm water and gain strength, before making landfall again along the Florida panhandle later this week.

