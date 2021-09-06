One more mild day for central Indiana before rain cools us down

The 30-day outlook for September is calling for above average precipitation. Indianapolis averages 3.14″ of rain for the month. We have already had almost an inch of rain, so the month is off to a wet start.

We’ll have a sunny Tuesday and it will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. As a cold front approaches Tuesday evening scattered showers and t-storms will develop. These will most likely arrive around 9 p.m. and slide southeast into early Wednesday. A couple stronger, gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Up to a quarter inch of rain is likely with the heaviest rain falling north of I-70.

After a warm Tuesday we’ll have milder, less humid weather behind the cold front. Expect lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the weekend with highs back in the 80s, The weekend is looks dry with our next chance for rain not coming until early next week.

The September monthly outlook is for above average precipitation.

So far this have been a wet month.

Scattered storms are likely by 10pm Tuesday.

Heavy rain will fall north of I-70 by 11pm.

Heavy rain will reach Indianapolis by Midnight.

Up to a quarter inch of rain is likely north of I-70.

After a mild Tuesday temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week.