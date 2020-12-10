One more mild day before a weekend cool down

Thursday was the warmest day of the month so far as a warm front moved north of us. We had a full day of sunshine and high temperatures shot up into the 60s. The mild air is going to hang around for one more day and we’ll stay with highs near 60 degrees Friday afternoon.

A cold front will approach the state and bring increasing clouds late in the day and our next chance for rain will come Friday night. Heavy downpours are likely through Saturday, and half-inch rainfall amounts will be common. As the cold front moves across the state Saturday, temperatures will fall in the afternoon. As we continue to cool down, rain will change to snow overnight. Flurries are likely through Sunday morning as temperatures will be much colder. We’ll end the weekend with highs in the 30s.

Next week will begin dry and cold on Monday and Tuesday. A storm system moving in from our southwest will bring a chance for our first accumulating snow of the season by Wednesday.

