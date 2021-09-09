One more mild day before a warm up begins

September has been a mild month for central Indiana so far, with temperatures .7 degrees below average. We have not had a 90-degree day so far this month and a warming trend begins Friday. Highs will be in the 80s Friday and Saturday, in the 90s Sunday and stay near 90 degrees through early next week. We’ve already had 17, 90-degree days this summer.

We have already had almost an inch of rain, so the month is off to a wet start as well. We’ll stay dry through the weekend with our next chance for rain not coming until early next week.

We have had 14, dry weekends this year.

