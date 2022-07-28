We’re tracking dense fog in parts of central Indiana Thursday morning. As skies are beginning to clear in our northwest counties, that’s where we are seeing reduced visibility. Some locations are reporting visibility at less than tenth of a mile. Be sure to take it slow in the area. Also, many schools are heading back this week. This is a good reminder for everyone to use a little more caution in the mornings as kids will be standing at the bus stop.

Thursday will be much drier than Wednesday but we’re still dealing with high humidity. If you’re heading out to Colts Training Camp in Westfield, not only will the rain not be an issue for practice, but it will also be warmer for it too. Temperatures by the end of practice will be in the mid 80s.

A few isolated to widely scattered showers will develop ahead of a cold front later this afternoon and evening. It’s this front that’s coming through that will bring us fantastic conditions in its wake. Humidity will start dropping late tonight and Friday is shaping up to be great. We’ll see sunshine and less humid conditions. That great weather carries right through the weekend as we stay dry until Sunday evening. A ridge building over the area next week will send temperatures surging again. 90° heat is staged to make a comeback.