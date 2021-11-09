One more dry, mild day before a cold front brings changes later this week

This has been a mild, wet fall so far. Since September first we had 45 days of above average temperatures and only 23 days where we stayed cooler than normal. During that same time frame we’ve had almost 13″ of rain, more than 5″ above average. So far this month central Indiana has not had an rain but that will soon change. We’ll see a few showers overnight with sunny skies returning for Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

A strong cold front will move across the state Thursday. Ahead of the front temperatures will rise into the 60s and winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely as the front passes and a few showers will linger into Friday.

Over the weekend we’ll stay chilly with lows below freezing and highs near 40 degrees. The average date of first snow for central Indiana is November 19th. We’ll have a chance for light precipitation Saturday and Sunday and rain mixed with a few flurries will be possible.

This had been a wet Fall so far.

Rain develops Thursday afternoon.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Thursday.

Expect gusty winds Thursday.

Highs will be near 60 degrees on Veterans day.

Temperatures will cool down later this week.