With temperatures average 2.5° above average May has been a mild month. That will continue this week and Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week before we gradually cool down by Friday. We’ve had almost four inches of rain this month, slightly below average. After a sunny start to the week, a storm system over the Great Plains will move in and bring rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday and rain will continue through Thursday evening. Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

