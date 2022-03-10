Enjoy another pleasant day before we turn snowy and much colder. Take advantage while you can. Clouds will increase into the afternoon but temperatures will still rise to the upper 40s.

Late season snow arrives Friday. As of Thursday morning, there are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings to our west. This is the same system that will be bringing us snowfall here tomorrow. For us, this isn’t going to be a big hitter. However, snowfall of 1″ to 3″ will be possible across the area. That’s plenty to still cause some tricky travel.

This system will arrive for us in two waves, the first starting late tonight. Overnight, light snow showers will develop over the northern half of the state and could create some slick travel for the morning commute.

After a lull in the snow, a second wave of moisture comes in the afternoon. This will be primarily impacting the southern half of the state. Be careful as you’re traveling Friday into early Saturday morning.

Even as the snow passes, we will still be dealing with very uncomfortable conditions. Wind chills will be down near 0° Saturday morning as gusty winds will be blowing out of the northwest. Into the afternoon, actual air temperatures will be in the mid 20s. We will be flirting with a record cold maximum temperature for the date. The current record is 24°, set back in 1932.

Fortunately, the cold doesn’t last long. We stay windy but get back to sunshine and seasonal temperatures Sunday. On Sunday, don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time begins. Set your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.