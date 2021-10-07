One more day of scattered showers before a weekend warm up

This has been a cloudy, mild week with measurable rainfall for the four of the last five days. That has continued the wet start to the month of October. The average precipitation for October is 3.22″, and we’ve already had two and a half inches of rain. We’ll stay cloudy and a few showers are possible overnight. The low pressure system sitting southwest of the Ohio Valley will lift north tomorrow. Rain a few thunderstorms will continue less than a quarter inch of rain is likely. Under some of the isolated thunderstorms, heavier rain is possible.

After a wet week high pressure will build over the region this weekend. This will bring sunny, dry weather along with warmer high temperatures in the 80s. 88 degrees is the record high for both Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll be close to those temperatures.

This has been a wet month so far.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Expect fog for Friday morning.

Scattered showers are likely Friday afternoon.

Friday rainfall amounts will be light.

Expect near record highs this weekend.