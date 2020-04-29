One more cool, wet day before sunny skies and warmer weather return

A cold front brought rain and cooler air to central Indiana Wednesday. A secondary front will approach the state and bring a chance for hail-producing t-storms thunderstorms this evening. As the system moves across the state scattered showers will continue through Thursday. High temperatures will be cooler Thursday, only reaching the 50s.

Dry weather will return for Friday and Saturday along with a warming trend. We’ll see highs in the 60s Friday and in the 70s on Saturday. We’ll have another chance for rain late Sunday.

Rainfall amounts on Wednesday were less than a quarter inch.

So far this has been a dry month.

More rain is likely Thursday.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely through Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s Thursday.

Highs will warm into the 70s this weekend.