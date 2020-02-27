1 more cold day before a weekend warm-up comes to central Indiana

From Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon Indianapolis spent 29 consecutive hours below freezing. After a couple of hours above 32 degrees temperatures will fall below freezing again overnight. We’ll stay cloudy and windy with a few snow showers though Friday.

A warm up will come our way this weekend. We’ll have sunny skies Saturday with highs near 40. March will come in like a lamb on Sunday. Expect a breezy, warmer day with highs highs in the 30s. The warmer weather will stay with us through early next week. We’ll have highs in the 50s with a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. By mid-week rain will change to snow.

Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

A few snow showers are likely through Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday afternoon.

Daylight Saving Time starts next weekend.