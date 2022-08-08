After back-to-back days in the 90s this weekend, we’re keeping the heat rolling for one more day. Monday afternoon will see temperatures back at 90°. Spotty shower chances will be around into the afternoon but most of us remain dry. With dew point temperatures in the 70s, a tropical-feeling air mass is in place and heat indices this afternoon will rise to the mid 90s.

Signs of change aren’t too far away. We’re tracking a slow-moving low pressure system and cold front that’s sitting to our northwest. Out ahead of the front, showers and storms have developed in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. With so much moisture in the air and the slow movement of this system, Flash Flood Warnings were issued within some of these storms. It’s a cold front that will be sliding through Indiana this evening, bringing us heavy rainfall, and a cool down.

This line of storms is likely to arrive in our northern counties closer to 7 o’clock this evening and sink south through the late evening hours into early Tuesday. No severe weather is expected with this round of storms but lightning is always a hazard with thunderstorm development. Plus, heavy rainfall is a concern and it could lead to some flooding issues overnight.

Our winds will shift out of the north tonight, bringing in a cooler air mass for the following days. However, we will still be rather humid. It’s not until a stronger cold front comes in Thursday that we really start to see that heavy, humid air mass being wiped away. We’ll be turning much more comfortable as we close the week and head into the weekend.