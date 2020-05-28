One final round of showers and thunderstorms to end the work week

The Omega Block weather pattern that has been with us through most of the week is finally starting to break down. This weather setup has given a warm, humid week with frequent rainfall. The jet stream will finally push a cold front across the state Friday and bring an end to the warm, wet weather.

Scattered thunderstorms will move across the state overnight into Friday morning and bring up to half-inch of rain The rain will end by lunchtime and skies will clear Friday afternoon. For the weekend expect sunny and lower humidity with low temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures in the 70s.

May has been the wettest month of the year so far.

We have had seven dry weekend this year.

