October starts sunny; a new weather pattern on the way

The dry weather pattern continues for central Indiana for one more day. October will open with sunny skies and highs ten degrees above average. We’ll enjoy sunny skies with highs near 80 today and the weather will be dry and comfortable for Friday night football games.

After a dry open to the month, shower chances will rise Saturday afternoon as our next storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will fall into the 70s with scattered showers and additional cloud cover around the area. This will be just the beginning of a long wet weather pattern. Expect a daily chance for rai with highs in the lower 70s for most of next week.

Recapping September

September will go into the record books and a mild, wet month. The warmest day was the 19th with a high of 89 degrees. The coolest temperature of the month came on the 26th with a low temperature of 46 degrees. We received 2.07″ of rain on the 22nd for the wettest day of the month. We had a total of eight days with measurable precipitation and finished the month with 5.25″ of rain, 2.11″ above average.

A storm system to our west will soon bring rain to the state.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend.

Heavy rain is likely over the next seven days.

September was a mild, wet month.