INDIANAPOLIS – The month of October wrapped up with drier-than-average totals and cooler-than-average temperatures.

Dry October, below-average rainfall

Indy picked up 1.46″ of rainfall the entire month of October. Most of that was picked up in one day! On October 26, Indy picked up 1.06″ of rainfall!

Our drought conditions worsened during October due to the lack of rainfall. We ended the month 1.80″ below where we should’ve been.

Cooler temperatures, below-average month

Temperatures ranged from the 40s to 70s during the month. Our average temperature fell short of our normal for October. Our average temperature was 54.5°, just one degree shy of our normal.

Look ahead to November

The Climate Prediction Center has November looking seasonal for Indiana. The forecast shows above-average temperatures in the southwest U.S. and below-average precipitation in the south.

In the short term, the first week of November looks mild and above average to kick off the month. Beyond that, temperatures look to become seasonal, according to the Climate Prediction Center forecast.