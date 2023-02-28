HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – The National Weather Service of Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Monday’s storm and found evidence of two tornadoes.

McCordsville Tornado

A storm cell pushed across northwest Hancock County that produced an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph. This tornado was on the ground for 3.34 miles and was 50 yards wide. This tornado began around 1:28 p.m. about three miles southeast of McCordsville and lasted until 1:33 p.m. when it lifted around three miles south of Fortville.

This tornado damaged a warehouse, a large and functioning historic barn — sliding it slightly off its foundation — and snapped numerous trees.

Ingalls Tornado

A second EF-1 tornado touched down two miles southeast of Ingalls around 1:35 p.m. and lifted around 1:37 p.m. This tornado was on the ground for 0.3 miles, 50 yards wide, and had estimated wind gusts of around 100 mph.

While on the ground it damaged a barn, removing the barn’s roof and exterior walls. Downwind of the barn, 2×4 beams were driven into the ground at different angles. Several trees were damaged as well.