INDIANAPOLIS — A Doppler radar operated by the National Weather Service located in Indianapolis will shut down at the beginning of October for an “important” upgrade.

NWS announced Monday that the KIND WSR-88D Doppler Radar, which is operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Indy, will be shut down for around two weeks starting on Oct. 2 and lasting until approximately Oct. 16.

In a news release, NWS said the radar will be receiving an “important upgrade” during its time down.

“Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions,” NWS said. “The components are extremely heavy and will require the radome to be removed by crane and replaced when the work is done.”

This pedestal and the radar itself, NWS said, has already exceeded its lifespan of about 25 years. The upgrades the radar will soon undergo will keep the radar functioning for another 20 years or more, experts believe.

“The pedestal refurbishment is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades that will keep our nations [sic] radars viable into the 2030’s,” NWS said. “NWS, the U.S. Air Force, and the FAA are investing $135 million in the 8-year program.”

While the radar is down, NWS said that adjacent radars will be available. These radars include:

Northern Indiana (KIWX)

Evansville (KVWX)

Louisville (KLVX)

Lincoln, Illinois (KILX)

Wilmington, Ohio (KILN)

Indianapolis Terminal Doppler Radar (TIDS)

For direct access to these surrounding radar sites, NWS said to visit radar.weather.gov.