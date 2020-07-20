Not too bad for Monday; tracking storms ahead

Storms caused some minor damage across Central Indiana this weekend. We had dozens of storm reports including lightning damage to a home, lots of tree damage and also power lines down. The good news is that the heavy and widespread rain is over. Only a couple sprinkles leftover this morning so no new major concerns.

Temperatures are in the low 70s this morning with dew points only a couple of degrees lower than that so still a muggy start. Highs today will be in the upper 80s for Monday. We’ll break up the clouds a bit as we near lunchtime but won’t get rid of them completely today. The partially cloudy sky plus a light northerly breeze will help us keep fairly pleasant today.

We could see isolated storms roll through Bloomington and Columbus Monday around sunset but the rest of us should stay dry until Tuesday. It’ll be late Tuesday afternoon that we’ll see scattered storms pushing through the area. We have a marginal risk of some small hail so the Weather Authority will be keeping a close eye on radar.

A few more storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday but highs stay in the upper 80s. Should return to highs in the low 90s this weekend.