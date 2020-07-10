Not as hot for central Indiana this weekend before another heatwave begins next week

July is off to a hot start. For the first ten days of the month, temperatures have been six degrees above average., including a seven-day streak of 90-degree days. A cold front brought a few isolated showers Friday and drier air behind the front will move in and give us a short break from our intense summer heat.

For this weekend we’ll see less humid conditions and slight cooler temperatures. We’ll have highs in the mid-80s this weekend with dry weather on Saturday and a chance for isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s Monday afternoon. Another heat wave is likely next week with highs forecast to be in the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Humidity will rise into the uncomfortable range by mid-week and we’ll have a daily chance for isolated afternoon storms Wednesday through Friday.

So far July has been a warm month.

We have only ha 10 dry weekends this year.

Expect a warm Saturday.

We’ll have a few isolated t-storms Sunday afternoon.

We have had 11, 90-degree days this year.

Warmer weather is likely next week.