What a difference just one week makes in the Hoosier state! Last weekend, Indianapolis saw a record high temperature of 77 degrees on Saturday, March 5th. This coming Saturday, however, highs are expected to be around 25 degrees.

The current record *cold* high temperature for this Saturday, March 12th, is 24 degrees, set back in 1932.

BRRR!

We are well into meteorological spring, and this Friday marks the first day where normal high temperatures finally reach the 50-degree mark.

That’s one sure sign winter is almost over in Indianapolis! But a blast of cold air is going to keep us from reaching those warmer temperatures… at least, for now.

Instead of sunshine and 50s, we’ll teeter around the freezing mark Friday on through the start of the weekend. Not only will it be unseasonably chilly, but snow is on the way as well.

The snow showers start early Friday morning for our northern counties, then around lunch time, a large band of snow reaches Central Indiana. It will continue snowing during the evening commute. If temperatures can stay above freezing for enough of the day, we’re looking at more of a wet snow. While the drive could be slick at times, there is potential for better road conditions with a wet snow.

Wind chills could also drop below zero by Saturday morning after a cold front passes through. The good news is we are forecasting a nice rebound in temperatures. Highs could easily soar into the mid 60s by the middle of next week!