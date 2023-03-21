INDIANAPOLIS – It will be an above-average temperature day yet again as we continue into the spring season. That has not always been the case on this date.

March 21 Almanac

Record high temperature: 84° (2012)

Record low temperature: 11° (1876)

Record rainfall: 1.06″ (1962)

Record snowfall: 5.4″ (2006)

It was also on this date back in 2018, an area of low pressure brought heavy, wet snow to portions of central and south-central Indiana. Parts of Indy only picked up 2″ of snow whereas close to Seymour, Indiana, and south picked up 5″+.

NWS Indianapolis