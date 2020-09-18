No rain but cooler air for the weekend

Cold enough for a sweater this morning and not warming very quickly at all. Lots of sunshine for our Friday but we won’t return to the 60s until about lunchtime. The afternoon and evening will stay close to ten degrees below the average. With a gorgeous clear sky, beautiful sunrises and sunsets are expected but overnight lows will drop rapidly. Lows this weekend will be in the 40s so don’t get up too early for any yardwork…

Northern Illinois will be colder with a threat for frost. Plants south of Muncie will be safe for at least another week.

This will be the official last weekend of summer but it’ll feel more like the first weekend of fall. Sweaters, flannels, anything fall-related are good for both Saturday and Sunday.

No rain at all for the next week! High pressure stays in control for awhile and temperatures will slowly build over the next work week. Really does look like a gorgeous stretch of weather so make lots of plans to be outside.