INDIANAPOLIS – Spring officially starts today and it will be very seasonal! With that in mind, all records will hold for this date.
March 20 Almanac
- Record high temperature: 83° (2012)
- Record low temperature: 3° (1885)
- Record rainfall: 2.13″ (1882)
- Record snowfall: 4.0″ (1924)
It was also on this date back in 2012 that a stretch of record warmth went into yet another day. From March 12, 2012, through March 22, 2012, temperatures each day averaged more than 20° above normal.
|Date
|New Max Temperature Records
|New High Minumum Temperature Records
|March 14
|81
|March 15
|80
|March 17
|77
|March 18
|80
|Tied record, 60
|March 19
|82
|64
|March 20
|83
|63
|March 21
|84
|62