INDIANAPOLIS – Drying out out with partly sunny skies across Indiana!

Sunday at a glance

Record weather recap

Heavy showers and thunderstorms moved through Indiana Friday, March 3rd. There was a record weather event in Indianapolis Friday. A record rainfall of 2.24″ was set in Indianapolis. This breaks the previous old record for daily maximum rainfall of 2.01 set in 1953!

Preliminary rainfall reports

Here’s a look at preliminary reports of rainfall totals across Indiana from Friday’s rain event. There was over four and a half inches reported in Clarksburg alone! Most rainfall reports fell around 2 inches.

Comfy Sunday ahead

Partly sunny skies settle in with temperatures heading into the middle 50s. We stay mild as we continue the weekend with dry weather!

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Temperatures warm up at the start of this week, to where some people may see highs in the low 70s! Then cooler air takes over with highs in the 40s. By the end of the week, temperatures will drop and moisture moves in, which paves the way for a chance of snow Friday.