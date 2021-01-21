Nice Thursday forecast before cold air rushes back in

It is chilly this morning, but it actually isn’t as cold as yesterday morning was. Wind chills are in the 20s right now so you’ll want your winter coat.

After lunchtime, we’ll soar into the 40s. Lots of sunshine all day, so you can take advantage of that with an afternoon walk or get your car washed.

Colder air rushes right back in overnight. Friday will be cold as we return to highs struggling to get to the 30s. Saturday morning will be the coldest we’ve been in about a month so sleep in if you can…

It will be dry for most of the weekend, but Sunday afternoon clouds will be thickening as our next system nears. A wintry mix will roll through Sunday PM into Monday.

Mostly we will just get cold rain out of that. Snow is possible midweek!