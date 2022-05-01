INDIANAPOLIS – We’re fortunate to start The Month of May with calm, dry weather. However, this won’t last long. Tuesday brings the next round of showers and thunderstorms to Indiana.

Next chance for rain Tuesday

We’ll see rain showers early Tuesday morning. There’s a good chance we could get some thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Some of these storms could have damaging winds and larger hail.

The severe outlook for Tuesday

The highlighted portions of Indiana are those most at risk to see these stronger storms reach severe criteria. This is something we will continue to monitor as we get closer to this event. Stronger storm timing may be in the first half of the day.

Weather pattern in the days ahead

We’ll maintain a bit of ridging to start the week off that provides sunshine, a dry environment, and decently warm temperatures in the low 70s. This starts to flatten out and become more zonal as the week continues.

7-day forecast

Mild temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s to start the week. The good news is, we shouldn’t drop much below the mid 60s heading into next weekend. Outside of Tuesday and Friday, there will be plenty of dry opportunities in the week ahead.