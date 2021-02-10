Next round of snow moves in this afternoon

Much of central Indiana is starting off the day with cloudy skies and temperatures near 20°. Wind chills have once again dipped down into the single digits, where they will likely stay for much of the day ahead.

Another wave of snow is on the way! Some snow showers have already moved into our southernmost counties this morning.

The activity is going to fill into the state as we head into the late morning and afternoon. Roads may turn slick as the snowfall continues to fill into the state today.

In general, one to three inches of snowfall is expected with this round of light snow by the time we head into the overnight. A band of moderate snow may develop later this afternoon, which may result in slightly higher totals near the I-70 corridor.

More than 2” will be possible in spots within that zone, which includes downtown Indianapolis.

The light snow will begin to taper off overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip down into the teens early tomorrow morning.

Wind chills near zero will once again be a possibility for kids at the bus stop.

An occasional snow shower is possible tomorrow, but the area will begin to dry out across central Indiana. There could even be breaks in the clouds with late day sunshine.