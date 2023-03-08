INDIANAPOLIS – Partly cloudy and dry for now, but tracking the next chance for rain in Indiana.

Wednesday planner

Rain chances ahead

By Thursday evening, rain showers return to the state. Widespread rainfall will occur for the evening commute. Areas north of Kokomo and Lafayette have a chance to see snow showers into Thursday night.

A few flurries

We could see some flurries flying by Friday afternoon. This comes after we’ve mostly dried out and temperatures begin to drop heading into the end of the week. Highs will be in the lower 40s for much of Central Indiana by this weekend.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

A more seasonal pattern is setting up for the week ahead. High Temperatures drop into the lower 40s. This pattern more closely resembles where we should be in the first and second weeks of March. Next best chance to see snow is going to be Sunday!