INDIANAPOLIS – Another chance to see rain and snow showers coming up this weekend!

Friday at a glance

Mixed precipitation for the weekend

Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.

Milder temperatures next week

It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast