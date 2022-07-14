INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been an abnormally dry summer for Indiana. We’re now at the half way point through meteorological summer. Let’s check in on our drought status so far!

Moderate drought for nearly half of Indiana

79% of Hoosier territory is abnormally dry. That’s at least a 15% decrease from last week’s drought report. However, even more of the state is now under a moderate drought at 44%, which is a 5% increase from last week.

What does this mean for Hoosiers? Let’s explain the drought categories

What does a drought mean for Indiana? To make it into first yellow category of drought (D0), we begin to see things like stressed crops and brown lawns. The section covered by a moderate drought (D1) would include all of the characteristics of D0 status, with additional items. By D1, we additionally see crop growth stunted. We also have issues with creek and pond levels being low. There may also be blue-green algae blooms that appear.

The rainfall deficit in Indianapolis

Normal precipitation for the entire month of June is 4.95″. The normal total for July through this day (current as of July 14th reporting) is 2.18″. That makes 7.13″ the combined total average so far half way through meteorological summer.

To this date, we have only recorded 2.26″ of rainfall in Indianapolis. The 7.13″ total minus our observed rainfall so far gives us a -4.87″ rainfall deficit.

Monthly rainfall deficit across the state

In locations where a moderate drought is in place, monthly departure from normal precipitation amounts are in excess of an inch of rain. Lafayette is included in this, where the city is -1.51″ below normal for rain. Indianapolis currently stands at a -0.95″ deficit. Bloomington, while not technically in a moderate drought, is still over an inch behind in rainfall this month.