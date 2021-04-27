Near-record highs today; storm chances return Wednesday

Temperatures are more than 20° higher this Tuesday morning compared to this time yesterday! We’re also starting off the day with mostly clear skies with a strong southerly breeze. Expect another dry day and even warmer temperatures this afternoon!

Highs this afternoon will peak into the lower to mid-80s, which is near Indy’s record high for the date! It will also likely be Indy’s first 80-degree day this year. The average first 80-degree day for Indianapolis is April 21.

Cloud cover will build into the area tonight as the next storm system nears the Ohio Valley. We should remain dry tonight and early Wednesday morning.

However, storms will begin to move into the state early Wednesday afternoon. Some storms may pack a punch and could become strong. There is an isolated severe weather threat for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Main threats include strong winds, large hail and heavy downpours. Some spots could see up to 2.50” of rain by Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will exit by Friday after a cold front passes over the state. Temperatures will trend cooler as we wrap-up the workweek. Highs Friday will rise into the lower 60s.

The weather this weekend looks great! Skies are going to be partly cloudy both days with seasonal highs in the mid-60s on Saturday!