We are tracking another warm and windy day for central Indiana. Temperatures are mild out-the-door and skies are mostly cloudy for the morning commute. The cloud cover and overnight sprinkles are from a warm front sliding over central Indiana this morning. Behind the boundary, wind speeds will ramp up and temperatures will quickly rise.

Indianapolis has a chance to reach the record high for the date, which is 79° set back in 2020. Today’s forecast high is 78°. Highs across the state should reach into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The winds will be strong during that time frame with the potential for wind gusts 30 to 35 MPH.

Rain chances rise overnight as a cold front tracks over the Midwest. Skies will turn rather cloudy overnight as widely scattered rainfall pushes over the state. Most of the showers will move out of the region by tomorrow morning’s rush hour.

Cloud cover will decrease on Thursday and temperatures will trend cooler. Even with the cooldown, temperatures at the end of the week will be closer to the average highs for mid-November.