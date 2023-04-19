A warm front moved north of the state Wednesday. High temperatures were near 80° and Thursday will be warmest day of the year. . Sunny skies and southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph will help temperatures rise. The record high for Thursday is 85° set in 1915 and we’ll be close to that with a forecast high of 83°. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for a few counties south of I-70 from noon until 8pm Thursday. The dry, windy, warm, conditions will cause fires to spread rapidly.

Clouds will increase across central Indiana late in the day ahead of an approaching storm system but rain and thunderstorms will hold off until the evening hours. Once the rain arrives, it will stay in with us through Friday. By Saturday morning 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely. Colder air will filter in behind a cold front and few snow showers will mix with rain Saturday. It will be much colder for the weekend with highs near 50° Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday will be a sunny, windy, warm day with an higher risk for fires to spread rapidly.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

April has been a very dry month so far.

Friday will be a cooler day with rain and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is likely through Saturday morning.

After a midweek warm up, temperatures will be much colder this weekend.