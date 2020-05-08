Near-record cold to start a chilly Mother’s Day weekend

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the state from Midnight until 10am Saturday. Delicate plants will need to be covered or brought inside.

May temperatures have been about three degrees below average so far and our cool weather will continue through Mother’s Day weekend. A cold front moved across the state Friday and we’ll see the possibility of a record low temperature overnight. We’ll have a sunny, cool Saturday with a high in the 50s.

For Mother’s Day we’ll have a dry start with rain developing by noon and and continuing through the evening. Rainfall amounts will be light with less than a quarter inch of rain expected. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour Sunday afternoon.

