Near record cold overnight; much warmer temperatures are on the way

So far this week Indianapolis has set two weather records. We received two inches of snow Tuesday shattering the record of a trace of snow last set in 2000. The average low temperature this time of year is 44 degrees and this the low temperature was 26 degrees, breaking the old record of 28 degrees set in 1907.

Snow showers lingered through the day and as skies clear tonight we are in for temperatures below freezing Thursday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for central Indiana from 1 am through 10 am. Sunny skies will return Thursday and temperatures will warm into the 50s, ten degrees below average.

A warm front will move across the state Saturday and bring gusty winds and scattered showers. A warm up will come to the region over the next seven days. Highs will be in the 60s Sunday, in the 70s Monday and in the 80s by Tuesday.

We set a snowfall record Tuesday.

Our seasonal snow is now below average.

We set a low temperature record Wednesday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight.

We may set another low temperature record Thursday.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.