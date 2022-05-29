INDIANAPOLIS – The warming trend continues well into the week with high temperatures on the rise in Indiana. Upper 80s by midweek is very likely, with some locations reaching 90 degrees.

Memorial Day at a glance

Next best chance for rain Wednesday

The next best chance to see rain will be on Wednesday. In the afternoon time, isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Evening storms have a chance to ramp up by Wednesday night.

Warming trend for Sunday and beyond

Ridging will take hold over Indiana and bring our temperatures to the mid 80s by Sunday. Later into the week, near 90 degree weather isn’t out of the question.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

It’s back to the sunshine and dry weather for race day! Temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s on Sunday.