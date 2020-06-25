Multiple rounds of rain ahead

Tracking some active rain ahead but pleasant and quiet for Thursday morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s to start your day with. Really a great morning for coffee on the patio or just opening the windows for some fresh air. We’ll climb to the 70s by 10am and into the 80s right around lunchtime.

Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Thursday but isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Nothing widespread or heavy is expected and rain totals will stay under a tenth of an inch. You can certainly plan to be outside most of the day. The UV index is still very high, though, so apply sunscreen.

Scattered storms will roll through on Friday afternoon with more substantial rain over the weekend. Those will bring between a half and full inch of rain to Central Indiana. The annual precipitation is still above average but the month of June has been rather dry so this rain is needed.