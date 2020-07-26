Muggy end to the weekend

Prepare for the high heat and humidity today as temperatures climb this afternoon! On Saturday, Indianapolis was one degree shy of 90 and the city has hit 90° on 12 occasions so far this year. Indy will have another opportunity to reach the 90° threshold this afternoon with a forecast high set to 91°. The humidity will make it feel even hotter outside late in the afternoon! Heat indices could reach between 95° and 100°.

Skies will stay mostly sunny, but the steamy weather could trigger a stray shower or storm late in the day. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans because the chance for rain is small. A more favorable storm chance arrives on Monday as a cold front moves closer to Indiana. Some storms on Monday afternoon could turn strong and produce gusty winds. Hail and heavy downpours are also possible.

The weather will become more comfortable once the cold front passes. Dew points will plunge by Tuesday evening and temperatures will turn more seasonal midweek!